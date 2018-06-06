Athiya Shetty bags a biopic. Here are the details!

Athiya Shetty all but faded after her debut stint in Hero, which also marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi. The lady surely got to be a part of Mubarakan, but had a minuscule part in the movie. But looks like the tide is going to turn for the pretty actress. She has bagged a movie and it is nothing less than epic. Athiya will soon be seen in a biopic.

Ideal Sunday feels 🐳🌴🌞🌈 #Tb A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

Athiya will be seen playing Afshan Ashiq, a Kashmiri football player, in a movie based on her life. The film will chronicle her life and how she turned a stone-pelter from a person who once had a promising career in sports. Named Hope Solo, it will mark the directorial debut of Manish Harishankar, who has been an assistant director of Rajkumar Hirani in movies like Halla Bol and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The script of the movie will be written by Neerja fame Saiwyn Quardas. The producer of the movie is Sanjay Grover, son of Gulshan Grover.

Well, let’s hope that this movie brings a welcome change in Athiya’s otherwise negligent career. Also, the fact that it touches upon the life of a very controversial character, let’s hope that it doesn’t become the target of unnecessary politics, at the time of its release.