Atif Aslam gets a thumbs down from Lata Mangeshkar, sare raah chalte chalte

Recreation of old songs is no big deal. Of late, many old classics have been retouched with new beats, and some of them have been quite huge hits as well. However, not everyone is mighty impressed with the trend, even though the numbers may make these new versions a hit. And one of them is none other than the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar herself, whose classic Chalte Chalte from Pakeezah has just been recreated for the movie Mitron. The new version has been sung by Atif Aslam whose voice is a rage amongst the current generation. However, the nightingale of India isn't happy with the version. Even though she hasn't heard it, but the mere thought of its existence has put her off.

"And I don't want to hear it. This trend of remixing old songs saddens me. Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around? I've even heard that the lyrics are changed in the remixes. By whose consent? The original poets and composers wrote what they had to. Nobody has the right to tamper with the creativity of these great composers and lyricists," quoted the legend.

Well, Lata Mangeshkar is not the only singer to be miffed with this recent trend of mixing and remaking old songs. Singers Babul Surpriyo and Alka Yagnik too have made it clear that they are not fond of it. Alka Yagnik, whose number Dilbar Dilbar was remixed with Nora Fatehi gyrating to it, said, "Why don't they make a new song and make it a superhit if they can, instead of picking up an already superhit song, distorting it, and releasing it again... and then saying, 'See, it has become so popular'! Chalo humare gaano ke saath ye zulm karte hain (They do this with our songs)... but their audacity is increasing by the day. Now they've started doing this to Lata Didi's song as well."

Let's see how the makers and composers respond to the same. The new rendition has been created by Tanishk Bagchi, who received much flak for recreating Rehman's famous Humma Humma for Ok Jaanu.