Atif Aslam has a sassy comeback for trolls mocking his act at Pakistan Independence Day parade

Netizens are weird. It is difficult to gauge what's cooking in their mind. Do good, you get trolled, do bad, your nightmare shall come alive. Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was the recent one to live this nightmare. He was the star at the Pakistan Independence Day parade organised in New York and he obviously sang some of his famous songs. One such song was Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Bollywood film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. An Indian song at Pakistan Independence Day parade, damn he just broke the law (read sarcasm).

Twitteratis went furious and bashed him left, right and centre for doing so. Some reports stating that he refused to hold the flag of Pakistan also made it to the internet, adding fuel to the fire.

#مشعل_راہ_گانے From day one i don't like atif aslam he is very proudy and he thinks that he is the best, no one is like him etc. Now boycott not only #AtifAslam but also indian content. I really feel bad to see indian content as our top trends. This needs to be stop. — syeda sania naqvi (@sanianaqvi_11) August 7, 2018

shame on u #atifaslam — fati ma (@Farinaali11) August 8, 2018

But surprisingly, a lot of people came out in his support too.

Idk what kind of maniacs are criticising Atif for singing an Indian song at an Independence Parade.. I mean in the end he’s the one who sung those song.. art is art and music is music... its not pakistani or indian.. Think Big Pakistanis #AtifAslam — Laiba Ejaz (@laibaejaz1) August 8, 2018

It is okay if @itsaadee sings any of his songs in any of his event. Who are we to judge his patriotism? He has sung many songs for Army and Airforce, no one remembers that but yeah of course one song and he becomes anti-Pak. Applause for this mindset 👏🏻#AtifAslam #ProudPakistan — Nayab* (@nayabwanttosay) August 8, 2018

After all this drama, the singer has finally spoken. He took to Instagram, to give a befitting reply to all those who criticised him for being unpatriotic.

'I love my haters', now that's a sassy comeback Mr Aslam!