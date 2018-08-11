Atif Aslam has a sassy comeback for trolls mocking his act at Pakistan Independence Day parade

Netizens are weird. It is difficult to gauge what's cooking in their mind. Do good, you get trolled, do bad, your nightmare shall come alive. Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was the recent one to live this nightmare. He was the star at the Pakistan Independence Day parade organised in New York and he obviously sang some of his famous songs. One such song was Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Bollywood film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. An Indian song at Pakistan Independence Day parade, damn he just broke the law (read sarcasm).Twitteratis went furious and bashed him left, right and centre for doing so. Some reports stating that he refused to hold the flag of Pakistan also made it to the internet, adding fuel to the fire.
From day one i don't like atif aslam he is very proudy and he thinks that he is the best, no one is like him etc.
Now boycott not only #AtifAslam but also indian content.
I really feel bad to see indian content as our top trends.
This needs to be stop.
— syeda sania naqvi (@sanianaqvi_11) August 7, 2018
As per #sources #AtifAslam sung an #indian song on #JashnEAzadi celebrations #concert at #NY #America. There are also #rumors that he #hesitate holding & waving flag of #Pakistan. If so its very #stupid of him & very bad but let him #clear untill not #guilty Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/fFeijjx3QI
— umar ishaque butt (@capisces) August 7, 2018
But surprisingly, a lot of people came out in his support too.
shame on u #atifaslam
— fati ma (@Farinaali11) August 8, 2018
Idk what kind of maniacs are criticising Atif for singing an Indian song at an Independence Parade.. I mean in the end he’s the one who sung those song.. art is art and music is music... its not pakistani or indian.. Think Big Pakistanis #AtifAslam
— Laiba Ejaz (@laibaejaz1) August 8, 2018
After all this drama, the singer has finally spoken. He took to Instagram, to give a befitting reply to all those who criticised him for being unpatriotic.
It is okay if @itsaadee sings any of his songs in any of his event. Who are we to judge his patriotism? He has sung many songs for Army and Airforce, no one remembers that but yeah of course one song and he becomes anti-Pak. Applause for this mindset 👏🏻#AtifAslam #ProudPakistan
— Nayab* (@nayabwanttosay) August 8, 2018
'I love my haters', now that's a sassy comeback Mr Aslam!
Let's wear this today #nevergiveup Simply love my haters 😘 Bayshak Allah izat denay aur rakhnay wala hai Sabz jhanda meri pehchan hai or mere fans jantay hain k mein iska ehtaram kerna achi tarah janta hun Mje bohat khushi aur fakhar hai k meray fans fake propaganda Ka jawab dena achi tarah Jantay hain .. I hope NAYE PAKISTAN main un sab logon ko izat dena jaan jayen gae jino ne PAKISTAN ka naam poori duniya mein roshan kia hai .. #change Hats off to #aadeez #fans kia baat hai ap sab ki - huge amount of respect for Shafqat Amanat Ali ✌@armeenakhanofficial #atifaslam Pakistan Zindabad