Atif Aslam has a sassy comeback for trolls mocking his act at Pakistan Independence Day parade

First published: August 11, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Updated: August 11, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Netizens are weird. It is difficult to gauge what's cooking in their mind. Do good, you get trolled, do bad, your nightmare shall come alive. Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was the recent one to live this nightmare. He was the star at the Pakistan Independence Day parade organised in New York and he obviously sang some of his famous songs. One such song was Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Bollywood film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. An Indian song at Pakistan Independence Day parade, damn he just broke the law (read sarcasm).

Twitteratis went furious and bashed him left, right and centre for doing so. Some reports stating that he refused to hold the flag of Pakistan also made it to the internet, adding fuel to the fire.

But surprisingly, a lot of people came out in his support too.

After all this drama, the singer has finally spoken. He took to Instagram, to give a befitting reply to all those who criticised him for being unpatriotic.

Let's wear this today #nevergiveup Simply love my haters 😘 Bayshak Allah izat denay aur rakhnay wala hai Sabz jhanda meri pehchan hai or mere fans jantay hain k mein iska ehtaram kerna achi tarah janta hun Mje bohat khushi aur fakhar hai k meray fans fake propaganda Ka jawab dena achi tarah Jantay hain .. I hope NAYE PAKISTAN main un sab logon ko izat dena jaan jayen gae jino ne PAKISTAN ka naam poori duniya mein roshan kia hai .. #change Hats off to #aadeez #fans kia baat hai ap sab ki - huge amount of respect for Shafqat Amanat Ali ✌@armeenakhanofficial #atifaslam Pakistan Zindabad

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on

'I love my haters', now that's a sassy comeback Mr Aslam!

tags: #Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani #Atif Aslam #Bollywood #Entertainment #Pakistan Independence Day parade #songs #Tera Hone Laga Hoon

