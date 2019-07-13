Darshana Devi July 13 2019, 2.19 pm July 13 2019, 2.19 pm

Actor-producer John Abraham’s love for content-driven films is a known fact. After leaving us thrilled with his performances in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, he had Romeo Akbar Walter, which couldn’t do well at the box office. While he is gearing up for Batla House at present, he has already announced his next-which is another true-events-based film and is touted to be an action thriller. Giving away some details about the film, John took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share the first look of it.

“..a hostage crisis..a Nation on its knees..it’s a race against time!!” reads the description of the film, titled Attack, as posted by John. In the still put up by the actor, he is seen holding a gun and pointing it towards his left, wearing an intense expression on his face. Furthermore, the film will not only have him acting in it but also producing it too, under the banner of his production company JA Entertainment along with Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions. The two production firms had earlier collaborated on Parmanu and Raw. Additionally, John also informed that the film will start rolling in December 2019.

Check out John Abraham’s tweet about Attack here:

..a hostage crisis..a Nation on its knees.. it's a race against time!! ATTACK - an action thriller inspired by true events, directed by debutant @LakshyaRajAnand. Shoot begins Dec'19. Really excited!@KytaProductions @johnabrahament @ajay0701 #DheerajWadhwan pic.twitter.com/aj03uqEeHF — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 13, 2019

Talking about the film, John informed the IANS, "At JA Entertainment, we believe in 'content first'. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”

“Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project,” he added.

Even Ajay shed some light on the film and described it as ‘an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation’.