Attention! Parineeti is waiting for a serious relationship

Parineeti Chopra has been under the spotlight for her recently released Namaste England opposite her best friend Arjun Kapoor. The duo will be seen together after their 2012 hit Ishaqzaade, and, why not? They share an amazing chemistry both on and off-screen, after all!

However, talking about Parineeti Chopra’s personal *ahem* love-life, the actress has always maintained a silence on the same. In an interview to a website, the actress revealed that she doesn’t really believe in dating, one-night stands or casual relationships. She is rather a person who prefers getting into a serious and committed relationship where there is loyalty towards each other from both the individuals and that is certainly what matters. The actress added, "I think you haven't lived your full life if you haven't given your heart out.”

While there were speculations of the actress dating her director of three films, Maneesh Sharma, but unfortunately it couldn’t last for more than three years and neither of them ever officially acknowledged their relationship. Parineeti was also linked to her co-star Arjun, but the duo has always denied the rumours. They look cute together though, don’t they? *wink*

P.S. Arjun and Parineeti will once again share the screen space in a movie called Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

