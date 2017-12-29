Attention, please! Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are on vacation in Alps – Check out these pics!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are alleged couple of Bollywood and so far they have ignored the rumours that both of them are dating. However, it looks like things went little romantic in the Alps as Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are enjoying the breeze amidst snow-clad mountains to ring in the New Years together. Both of them are there for vacations with friends as they took to their respective Instagram handles to share pics from the place.

While Kriti shared a glimpse of the picturesque location…

...Sushant also uploaded these snaps.

Sushant and Kriti managed to dodge the shutterbugs efficiently at the airport. Since their movie ‘Raabta’, rumours were in the air about two of them being romantically involved with each other. In a recent interview with a daily, when Sushant was asked about these dating rumours, he said, “I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She’s an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We’re both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period.”

Let the paaaaaaaaaaaartyyyyyy begin 🗻🌨❄️☃️🍾🥂🍷🎉🎊💃🏻🕺👯 A post shared by Tushar Jalota (@tusharjalota) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Whereas Kriti added, “It doesn’t affect our relationship. I don’t see a reason to justify my relationship with Sushant. We know what the truth is. Over a period of time, I have realised that link-ups with co-stars are part and parcel of the industry. I have made peace with it. We often read stuff about us that’s completely baseless. We have always taken it in our stride.”

Nevertheless, we wish happy holidays to Sushant and Kriti. Enjoy guys!