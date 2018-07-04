image
Avant-garde! Vicky Kaushal’s style is all about substance, just like him

If films like Masaan, Raazi and Lust Stories were not enough to see the talent of the actor, go and watch Sanju and get ready to be floored. We bet, no one else would have been able to play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, Kamli the way Vicky Kaushal did. However, in Bollywood, it is a fact that if an actor starts to get recognized because of his acting chops, the other aspects of his stardom are ignored, especially style.

