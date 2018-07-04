Avant-garde! Vicky Kaushal’s style is all about substance, just like him

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

He proved his acting abilities through Masaan, Raazi and Lust Stories while this latest film Sanju made everyone go gaga. However, in Bollywood, it's a fact that if an actor starts getting recognized because of his acting chops, the other aspects of his stardom are simply ignored, especially his/her style.

But hey, Vicky has till now always flashed his A fashion game. Hence we have compiled few pictures straight from the actors Instagram profile which proves that he is a master of style and acting.

Black and stripes! Isn’t this a perfect pick for men struggling with fashion?

Ignore the grin here and take a note how the actor has rocked a floral shirt!

That beard and smart formals, what a combo!

This one sure looks like a click from a magazine cover shoot!

Chequered suit and Vicky = a perfect style combo!

Look at this bomber jacket realness guys!

He went on a cruise wearing leather jootis with socks and nailed it like a pro.

That suit! Tricky to carry, but Vicky does it with ease.

While praying, serving some real street realness.