Avant-garde! Vicky Kaushal’s style is all about substance, just like him

If films like Masaan, Raazi and Lust Stories were not enough to see the talent of the actor, go and watch Sanju and get ready to be floored. We bet, no one else would have been able to play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, Kamli the way Vicky Kaushal did. However, in Bollywood, it is a fact that if an actor starts to get recognized because of his acting chops, the other aspects of his stardom are ignored, especially style.

But we won’t let that happen to Vicky, because the actor has got his fashion game on-point always. Hence we have compiled few pictures straight from the actors Instagram profile which proves that Vicky, is a master of style and acting.

Black, stripes and breezy. Isn’t this a perfect pick for men struggling with fashion?

Ignore the smile here (even though it will be a task) and concentrate on the fact that how the actor rocked a floral shirt!

That gangster kind of a vibe while he is wearing formals

This one sure looks like a magazine cover photo, only it’s not!

Chequered suit and Vicky = a perfect style combo!

Look at this bomber jacket realness guys!

He went on a cruise wearing leather jootis with socks and nailed it like a pro.

That bold burgundy suit! Tricky to carry, but Vicky does it with ease.

While praying, serving some real street realness.