Avengers drop their latest trailer and it’s emotional for a lot of reasons

The trailer of Avengers 4 has dropped and it isn’t called, Avengers 4. That would be lazy, wouldn’t it? So yes, the final instalment is ready for release in April 2019 and will be called Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been entertaining us for the last decade or so and we must say that a majority of the superhero-loving population has been hooked. In India, the introduction of the characters to the regional audience has only added to its popularity. It’s a pity that Endgame will be the end film for the current generation but then all good things come to an end and a franchise this loved is no different.

In the last film, Avengers: Infinity War, saw the Captain America led superheroes take quite a beating at the hands of the supervillain, Thanos. His deathly ‘snap’, after accumulating all the infinity stones, managed what the governments in the real world, can only dream of: population control. His means, of course, cannot be appreciated by any God fearing individual; but that’s what makes Thanos the force to take on in Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer begins on a depressing note with Tony Stark’s ship drifting away in space with only a few hours of oxygen left. Clearly, that can’t be his only contribution to the film given the huge pay packet and fan following Robert Downey Jr enjoys thanks to his portrayal of Iron Man. Captain America (Chris Evans) and The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are also seen mulling over the POA. But ‘Evan’ Chris looks like he is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice saying he knows what to do if the plan doesn’t work. In reality, though it’s all part of a plan. Chris, in a rather cryptic social media message, had pointed at a possible exit from the Marvel family. Brie Larson’s entry as Captain Marvel may just be another planned entry to helm the new generation of films from the MCU. After all, she isn’t here to fight the war, she’s there to win it.

Avengers: Endgame has rescheduled its release. It’s now looking at an April release instead of a May one, as planned earlier. The film will be preceded by Larson’s Captain Marvel and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s going to be an emotional summer of 2019 for all fans of the Avengers.