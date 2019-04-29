Avengers: Endgame first weekend collection is almost double of these top 5 Bollywood weekend grossers of 2019

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 3.57 pm April 29 2019, 3.57 pm

Even those who were completely alien to Avengers, now know about the mighty superheroes, thanks to the hype that surrounded Avengers: Endgame. The film that bought an end to Avengers vs Thanos war has received a phenomenal response from fans. So much so that it has turned out to be the highest first weekend grosser film so far this year. In India, at least! The film that made it to the theatres on Friday, April 26, has become the highest grosser of all time with almost Rs 157 crore in the pocket. Yes, that is just a three-day number.

As per Box Office India, Avengers: Endgame has broken all the records created by all the Bollywood films and has gone on to take the top spot. If we compare its weekend collection to the top films of this year, the difference is almost double. Here's a breakup of what top Bollywood films earned vs Avengers: Endgame in their first weekend.

1. Total Dhamaal

Bad reviews notwithstanding, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal is currently at the top in the list of highest first weekend grosser of 2019. With almost 3750 screens, Total Dhamaal managed to earn Rs 60 crore approx. in its first weekend. Yeah, a pittance compared to that of Avengers: Endgame.

2. Kesari

Second on the list is Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari. The film based on the Battle of Saragarhi earned Rs 54.35 crore in its first weekend.

3. Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy managed to impress the critics like no other. However, it could not have a bumper weekend like Avengers: Endgame. Being third on the highest weekend grosser list, Gully Boy stood at Rs 50.71 crore by the end of the first three days.

4. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

The film that shook the industry quite literally, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a decent show at the box office. The first weekend collection of this film was Rs 39.51 crore.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike

The first blockbuster of 2019 was Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. It earned a mere Rs 35.92 crore in the first weekend but Vicky's film picked up later thanks to positive word of mouth.

Well, the numbers clearly show that Avengers: Endgame is way beyond what Bollywood's top films have managed to mint this year. But the point to note here is that the Marvel film is 3D in format and hence, the tickets are being sold on a much higher rate than the usual. A plus for Avengers, huh!