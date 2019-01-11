AWKWARD: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra together during meet with PM Modi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship is one of the hottest topics in Bollywood today. Ever since RK Jr admitted to dating his Brahmastra co-star, fans have been busy talking about the couple’s alleged 2020 wedding, which may not be a far-fetched thought according to insiders. However, things got spicier when Alia, Ranbir and the Gully Boy actress’ ex-boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra came under one roof. Pictures of Bollywood stars chilling with PM Narendra Modi, clicking selfies, solo pics and of course discussing other important matters are doing the rounds. There were moments from this meeting that will be widely discussed in the coming days like Ranveer Singh and NaMo’s big tight hug and of course the presence of women in the second meeting with the Prime Minister unlike the last all-gents get together.

We got our hands on three super awkward moments between Ranbir-Alia-Sidharth that we bet will catch others attention too...

#When Sidharth Malhotra did not realise that he was being captured staring at his ex and her current boyfriend.

#When Ranbir stood right behind Sidharth for a group click and didn’t look too pleased

#Lovebirds Alia-Ranbir stayed close and Sid chose a quiet corner behind

While the pictures tell a different story, Sidharth did tag Alia in his Instagram posts from this event. Sidharth and Alia Bhatt started dating much after their Student Of The Year release. The couple’s relationship made headlines around their film Kapoor & Sons release. The lovebirds were spotted at events together and even caught by paps visiting each other at wee hours. Apparently, it was Sid’s closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez that lead to the split. Both Alia and Sidharth never opened up about their relationship or break-up, but during her recent Koffee With Karan 6 episode, Alia suggested that Jackky and Sidharth should come together.

EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/BsdeYOfgF3c/

Alia moved on and found love in her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor. And by the looks of this picture, it is proof that they are going really strong now.