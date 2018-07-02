Awkward! When exes Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra came face to face, for the first time post breakup

Alia Bhatt is currently on a success spree. The lady has a 100% success rate and her recent movie Raazi has garnered much love and accolades. Her luck in professional life has now been extended to her personal life as well. The actress had been dating Sidharth Malhotra for a long time and had a break up last year, but well, she has found love again. This time, in Ranbir Kapoor. And things are pretty serious between the two, if reports are to be believed. So one can imagine the chagrin of hers when she came face to face with none other than Sidharth, at the recently engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Awkward!

It’s known that the two are proteges of Karan Johar. Rumor has it that when he saw that they were enjoying with a separate set of friends on opposite sides of the room, Karan brought them together and broke the ice. Post that, they were seen cordial with each other. After chatting for a while, they proceeded towards their respective set of friends.

Well, kudos to Karan for breaking the awkwardness between the two.

Alia and Sid came into a relationship during their Student Of The Year days and were going pretty strong, though they never spoke about their relationship. Naturally, the breakup was hard on both. But now that the ice has been broken, we can hope to see this good-looking couple in some movie in future.