Aww! Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji just confessed that Ranbir and Alia are ‘MAD’ for each other

The newest couple on the block, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the news for their personal lives as much as they are grabbing the limelight for their work. It all started with Ranbir openly confessing during Sanju promotions that he is in love again and falling in love tastes like sherbet to him. He said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what’s the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring for myself.”

Ranbir’s confessions around his love for Alia were enough to keep fans excited about their relationship. His comments around his love-life however faded out after Sanju was released. Alia, on the other hand, has been quite protective about her personal life. With both of them quite, confirmation is pouring in from another quarter. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has openly confessed that his lead pair is indeed ‘MAD’ for each other.

He confessed it on his Instagram story in the ‘Ask me a question’ feature when a fan asked him to say a line for Ranbir and Alia. Aww! That’s a clear cut confession that they are indeed a loved-up couple.

Currently, the lead actors are enjoying a workation in Bulgaria as they shoot for Brahmastra along with South superstar Nagarjuna and television actress Mouni Roy, who have recently joined the cast. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in it and is releasing next year.