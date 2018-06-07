Aww… Nargis Fakhri’s bf publically admits his love for the lady

Of late, actress Nargis Fakhri is being spotted in the USA with her new boyfriend Matt Alonzo. The duo spares no chance in indulging in cute PDA moments even on social media. Be it Matt kissing her or spanking her butt, we’ve seen it all.

This time, the couple got all lovey-dovey as they wore pink attires and Matt publically even professed his love for the lady. Nargis who is pretty active on Instagram, shared a video as her story in which she states that Matt is copying her as he too is wearing pink to which he sweetly replied stating that because he loves her, hence he is copying. Isn’t that sweet? Check out the adorable video here:

[video width="480" height="848" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/Nargis-Fakhri-video.mp4"][/video]

For those wanting to know more about who exactly is Matt Alonzo, well he is a director, filmmaker and a video editor in the USA. He has directed music videos for pop stars like Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Chris Cornell, New Boyz, Odd Future and so on.

Before dating Matt Alonzo, Nargis was in a relationship with the Chopra scion, Uday Chopra. The couple called it splits after going around for some years. She even moved out of Yash Chopra’s Juhu bungalow which hinted that this time, it was a final breakup for the ex-lovers. Now, she seems to be in a happy space with her current beau.

Workwise, she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie 5 Weddings.