Aww! Taimur Ali Khan has started learning new words

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids, and we won’t be wrong to say that he is paparazzi’s favourite. We daily get to see new and adorable pictures of him and we must say that the little nawab is getting cuter by each passing day. We have actually seen him grow. Well now, the cute little munchkin has started going to playschool and daddy Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that Taimur has started to learn new words.

While talking to DNA, the actor revealed that Taimur calls him abba. The actor said, “He has learnt a few new words. He calls me ‘abba’ and has now started to say ‘baby’ and ‘gum’. Whenever he sees a chewing gum, he would just scream ‘gum’. He likes to watch the moon, so I sit with him in my office and show him the moon.”

Aww… Isn’t that cute?

Talking about the media attention Taimur receives, Saif said, “Taimur should be freely able to take his evening outing in the park. It becomes difficult in certain situations, but the photographers are really friendly. They are just doing their jobs and they don’t push him or his nanny, which is really kind. They aren’t aggressive so I’m happy.”