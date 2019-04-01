image
Monday, April 1st 2019
Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the actor his 'obsession and idol'

This picture of Ayan Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is pure gold!

Abhishek BachchanAyan MukerjibrahmastraKabhi Alvida Naa KehnaPreity ZintaRani MukerjiShah Rukh Khan
