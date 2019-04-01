Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the actor his 'obsession and idol'

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 4.33 pm April 01 2019, 4.33 pm

Ayan Mukerji made his Instagram debut in March and it looks like that the young filmmaker is getting used to the photo-sharing app. He has been frequently treating fans with interesting facts about his life. Just recently, he took a trip down the memory lane and shared a BTS picture, featuring Aamir Khan, from the sets of the film Swades. On Monday, the Brahmastra maker shared another throwback photo with none other than the King, Shah Rukh Khan.

The picture, which was clicked on the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, features the two stars sharing a warm hug. But it's the caption that has warmed our hearts. Ayan called SRK his ‘inspiration, obsession and idol’ and wrote that being with the actor was his ‘single biggest love at the movies’ through his ‘entire childhood and teenage years’. He continued that the picture was considered as the height of his achievement by his mother, who also framed and put it up in his house. In the end, he wrote about how he wished to go back to his ‘early days’ when he was an AD and a new face in the industry. “I wish I could go back to the innocence of time,” he signed off.

Talking about KANK, the film helmed was Karan Johar and stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, among others. It garnered a total of Rs 225 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Ayan’s next big project, Brahmastra, is currently much in the hype. It brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on screen for the first time and also sees the legendary Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role. The makers of the film unveiled the logo at the Kumbh Mela on the account of Mahashivratri. The fantasy drama is slated to release around Christmas 2019.