Ayesha Takia receives threats on WhatsApp; husband Farhan Azmi takes the issue to Mumbai Police

A complaint was recently filed against actress Ayesha Takia’s husband and the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, Farhan Azmi, for allegedly cheating his former business partner Kashif Khan. Post which, Ayesha and her sister-in-law received threatening messages on WhatsApp on Tuesday afternoon. Farhan took to Twitter to inform Mumbai Police about the sane and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj. He further accused a senior police official of refusing to hear his complaints and illegally freezing Ayesha’s bank account.

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

On the same, a source was quoted saying to timesnownews.com, “Today morning, he (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha’s number. So long he did not have Ayesha’s number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, ‘You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the Police are going to pick you up’. He’s intimidating her. He’s also intimidating Farhan’s sister who is seven-month pregnant.”

When questioned about Ayesha condition, the source added, “Of course she’s scared. Her account has been frozen. For what? The FIR is on Farhan. How can you freeze his wife’s account?”

Businessman Kashif Khan lodged an FIR with Bandra Police against Farhan and one more person for taking Rs 13.5 lakh from him for running an eatery in Mumbai, but not using it for the cause. Farhan reportedly transferred the money to the other accused’s account but the work was not done with the money given.

