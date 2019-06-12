Nilofar Shaikh June 21 2019, 6.35 pm June 21 2019, 6.35 pm

Ayesha Takia had made her name in the glamour industry at a very young age. She first appeared in a Complan advertisement with Shahid Kapoor. Later, Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with the movie – Taarzan: The Wonder Car. For that, the actress won the Filmfare Best Debut Award. The actress is currently playing the role of a doting mother to her little tot, Mikail Azmi.

Ayesha Takia often keeps sharing her family pictures on her social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared another cute picture of her little son Mikail Azmi. In the picture, Mikail Azmi is looking adorable. Mama Ayesha seems to be fanboying. We won’t keep you from checking out the cute pictures.

Take a look at Ayesha Takia's son here:

View this post on Instagram 😍😇😇😍 #MikailAzmi #riversoltucker A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Jun 12, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

The actress had worked in many other Bollywood movies like Socha Na Tha and Dor. After a long downtime from Bollywood, she returned to the movies with Prabhu Deva's Wanted. The movie starred superstar Salman Khan. Undoubtedly, the movie did magic on the screens. After the success of the movie, we wanted her to appear in more movies.