Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood cops and their fascination with sunglasses

Tenu Kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae gore mukhde te... Looks like Bollywood cops have taken these lines a bit too seriously! Not a single Bollywood cop steps out without his chashma these days and we are not kidding. The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Article 15 made it to the internet and guess what's he caught flaunting? Of course, Khaki and a cool pair of glasses. But hey, he is not the first one to do it. This first poster instantly reminded us of this infectious obsession of Bollywood cops with uber-cool glasses.

It's safe to say that the pioneer of this trend in the recent era is Mr Dabangg Khan aka Inspector Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan. Black aviators and that uniform, Mashallah, Salman looked so hot.

The recent cop on the block, Ranveer Singh too was quite obsessed with his glasses in Simmba. He added funk to the job of a cop and we loved him in every way.

And look, Akshay Kumar too is a master of this trend. His Sooryavanshi is coming up in which he will play a cop, but of course, not without his glasses.

That way, Ajay Devgn isn't very far behind. In Singham, he was this dashing cop who flipped his glasses with full swag and beat the shit out of goons.

If you thought female Bollywood cops are any less, think again! Priyanka Chopra in Gangajal was one badass Inspector obsessed with aviators.

And here's Tabu being totally in her character in Drishyam. Not without her glasses though!

So next time if we see any cop flaunting some cool glasses, we know where the inspiration came from!