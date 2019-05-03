Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to unite for the third time, deets here

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 1.21 pm May 03 2019, 1.21 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set for a hattrick. After entertaining fans with two films, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the on-screen pair will be soon be seen in a film together. Khurrana and Pednekar's past two movies have been loved by both critics and audiences. It was not only the solid content of their previous films, but the pair's sizzling chemistry in the same worked wonders and that's how fans started liking this jodi. Now, the latest update is that the two stars are roped in by Stree director Amar Kaushik for his next titled Bala. The two actors, who share a super camaraderie off-screen, can’t wait to start their filmy journey together.

On reuniting with Bhumi Pednekar for another film, Ayushmann spoke at length and said, “Bhumi and I have great chemistry together because of our equation and I’m glad audiences also loved us in our previous two films which became big hits. Being a hit jodi definitely adds to the pressure of delivering good work and I’m extremely confident of that film’s script will connect with audiences across the world given its universal theme. "

"Bhumi is an exceptionally talented actress and it is always fun to work with her. We have previously given people something new and quirky to see and Bala will not be an exception because of its storyline. I’m hoping audiences will give us a lot much love in our third film together,” he added.

Bhumi Pednejar also spoke about how it feels to work with Ayushmann again, she said, “Ayushmann and I love a slice of life films and I’m super excited to collaborate with him for the third time. We have been loved immensely in our previous two films and it gives me a lot of confidence that with Bala we will again give people another fun film to watch. I think audiences expect our pairing to do off-centre, quirky films and it’s great equity to carry forward with Bala, a film that again takes on societal stereotypes in a hilarious manner. Ayushmann is a powerhouse actor and he always gets the best out of me. So, I can’t wait to start the film.”

Like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the story of Bala is also quite interesting. Reportedly, the film will revolve around two central characters, one, a guy who is balding prematurely and two, a dusky girl who happens to come from a small-town and is fighting with the society that is obsessed with fair skin. The shooting schedule of Bala is said to start in the first week of May 2019.

All the best to the HIT pair, we hope Bala turns out to be a great content driven film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.