Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to unite for the third time, deets here

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back with their third film titled Bala!

