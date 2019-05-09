Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets inside

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 4.43 pm May 09 2019, 4.43 pm

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to raise the bar with every film he does and his upcoming project is no exception. It was in the year 2017 that Ayushmann featured in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a film that was based on erectile dysfunction. Apart from getting rave reviews, the film was a box office success and it added a feather in Khurrana’s already occupied cap. Fast forward to 2019, the actor has now announced a sequel to this film.

Titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the move is going to deal with the subject of homosexuality and will have Ayushmann Khurrana playing the lead role. It is going to be produced under Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Speaking about the same, Ayushmann Khurrana, in his latest statement, said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face.”

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's announcement here:

The actor added, “It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Producer of the film, Aanand L Rai, said, “The success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan encouraged us to turn it into a franchise which tackles taboo subjects in the most light-hearted manner. With Zyada Saavdhan, we have a great story in hand and who better, but Ayushmann to play the lead since he brings a whole new level of expression to the table. Hope audiences enjoy it as much as the first film.”

Reportedly, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan will make it to the big screens on Valentine's Day, 2020. We wait!