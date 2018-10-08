Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun beats Aayush Sharma's Loveyatri at the box office

Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun is slowly amassing the status of a hit. The box-office collection of the neo-noir is showing no signs of slowing down at the box-office. While the day one collection stood at 2.70 crores, the collection post the opening weekend stands at 15 crores - and that's just the film's Indian business.

Trade analysts are now predicting a steady growth for the film, thanks to rave reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. The actors' performances are also being praised. What really is boosting is the fact that the film is a black comedy which is quite uncommon for Bollywood. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is a Viacom18 production.

#AndhaDhun - like several content-based films released earlier this year - gathered momentum over the weekend... Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

AndhaDhun hit the screens on 5th October, thus, clashing with Salman Khan Productions’ LoveYatri, the film that witnesses Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma make his big screen debut along with newcomer Warina Hussain. Speaking of Loveyatri, the film is tanking at the box-office. The romantic film received strictly average reviews (and quite a few bad ones) with the same old tired story where boy meets girl and falls in love. Loveyatri only managed to register 5.90 crores at the box office so far and it doesn't seem that the film will pick up momentum anytime soon.