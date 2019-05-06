Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Bala goes on floors

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 5.35 pm May 06 2019, 5.35 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography has been colourful, to say the least. He started off with Shoojit Sircar and played a sperm donor. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he played a man with erectile dysfunction and his forthcoming film Dream Girl will have him cross-dressing and speaking in both male and female voice. Among all this, he is also on board for Dinesh Vijan's Bala, also starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The film rolled on Monday!

Bhumi had starred alongside Ayushmann in her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Their pairing in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was appreciated as well. The duo was originally supposed to star in Manmarziyaan which finally did not work out. We are now looking forward to their reunion! However, in Bala, Yami and not Bhumi will be playing Ayushmann's love interest. Ayushmann's character, in the film, suffers from premature balding. The teaser poster gave it away quite quirkily!

“This time, last year we were shooting Stree, and it’s surreal that we are starting another film with Amar (Kaushik) today. Bala is entertaining, witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story,” a statement from producer Dinesh Vijan read.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a small-town educated girl which seems much on the lines of her characters in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Yami, on the other hand, plays a 'supermodel' from Lucknow. Bala also stars Seema Pahwa, Javed Jaffrey, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Amar Kaushik, whose directorial debut Stree was a prominent success. The film should release by early 2020.