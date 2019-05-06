  3. Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Bala goes on floors

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Bala goes on floors

After Stree, Amar Kaushik is ready to add quirk to Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

Amar Kaushik, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala, Bhumi Pednekar, Dinesh Vijan, Yami Gautam
