Bala, a comedy film starring Ayushmann Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles ran into controversy soon after it was announced. An assistant director called Kamal Kant Chandra claims that the plot of the film Bala has been lifted from him. The film is being produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Bala will be released on November 22 and its first look came out on May 27.

Kamal Kant Chandra claims to have met Ayushmann Khuranna on sets of Bareilly Ki Barfi and discussed his self-written script which is very similar to Bala. Now, accusing Ayushmann Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan of plagiarism, Kamal has filed a case against Ayushmann and his team of plagiarising his story. Kamal Kant also sent a legal notice to the three of them but after receiving no response, he filed a case against them.

On asking about Bala at a recent event, Ayushmann said, “the case is currently going on in the court.” Ayushmann was not willing to speak much about it.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting Article 15 where he is portraying the role of an IPS officer. The film is based on real incidents that took place in the remote towns of Uttar Pradesh. The marketing team of Article 15 is coming up with new ideas to promote it so they launched a promo where they are giving the message of unity through cricket. “Whenever it comes to Cricket and films our country stands together to cheer for the people but when it comes to inclusion in other things we don’t add people belonging to lower castes. We even keep separate utensils for the people providing us with domestic help,” said Ayushmann in the event.