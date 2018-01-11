Ayushmann Khurrana croons another sweet song for wife’s film

Apart from being a great actor, it is no secret that Ayushmann Khurrana is also a great singer. The Vicky Donor actor has sung many songs for his movies, from Paani Da to Saddi Gali to Tu Hi Tu. The actor donned the playback singer hat yet again for his wife Tahira Kashyap’s short movie Toffee.

Khurrana is also producing the movie, which is based in the ‘90s and is about two pre-teen girls. The movie will be a glimpse into the world of these girls, their ruminations and aspirations about life. Ajay Rai of JAR Productions is the executive producer of the movie.

Talking about movie, Ayushmann said, “Tahira has been an author. And now she has also written a really good script, one that deserves to be seen by people. She’s written scripts for our theatre group and has directed plays as well. With Mukesh Chhabra as a co-producer, who is a credible name in the industry with his spot-on sensibilities, ‘Toffee’ has the look and feel of a feature film and the advantage of telling a story of a short duration.”

In an interview with the Times of India, Tahira said, "As the name of the film 'Toffee' suggests, it's a sweet candy which is a trip down my memory lane as I belong to Punjab and the film too is based in the outskirts of Punjab (Jalandhar). It's a beautiful story which revolves around two girls with a social message which is sure to connect and touch your heart. The film is actually based on a real-life incident from my childhood and since there were no other options like internet the only way to explore the world was through the eyes of your friend."