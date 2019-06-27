Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 4.43 pm June 27 2019, 4.43 pm

At present, Ayushmann Khurrana is among one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, thanks to his out-of-the-box filmography. He started out his journey as an actor with Vicky Donor, wherein he played a sperm donor. Ayushmann’s next films, too, were on similar lines. The list includes Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. While the actor is massively celebrated among fans, who don’t miss out on his films, there’s a surprising exception. We are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s son, Virajveer. As unbelievable as it sounds, the actor recently revealed that he doesn’t let the seven-year-old watch his films.

All these interesting revelations took place at The Kapil Sharma Show, where Ayushmann was present to promote his upcoming film. While at the show, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was quizzed on his son’s reaction to his eccentric and path-breaking choices. To this, Ayushmann confessed, “I avoid showing my films to my 7-year-old son.” Upon being asked the reason behind it, the actor added, “If I show my films like Vicky donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho, he will be very curious and will ask me several questions regarding the film’s concept. And I won’t have the answers. Let him grow up and watch it.” LOL! Fair enough, Ayushmann!

The actor further stated that Virajveer’s favourite actor is Varun Dhawan, “He likes Varun Dhawan only and I am happy with that.”

Check out the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15:

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming cop drama, Article 15, it has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on June 28, 2019. We, at in.com, got the opportunity to watch it beforehand and part of our review read, “Article 15 is an important film. It’s also a film that needs to be encouraged. It isn’t preachy and is very entertaining.”