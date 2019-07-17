Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 8.13 pm July 17 2019, 8.13 pm

Ayushmann Khuranna is obviously a very busy man. After the success of his recent hard-hitting film Article 15, the actor is now busy shooting for Bala, Dream Girl and will start Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan soon. The actor, therefore, has been constantly in Uttar Pradesh where three of his films, including Article 15, has been shot. Well, which is why Ayushmann couldn't really spend a lot of with his family. In a recent interview with TOI, his wife and author Tahira Kashyap recently opened up about what it was like for her family when Ayushmann was so busy. The producer also opened up about how she went on to surprise Ayushmann and his brother Apparshakti Khurrana.

Tahira told the news portal that she planned a surprise visit to Lucknow, where the entire family went to see Ayushmann because it was too long that the family had not spent time together. “On several occasions, he just came home for a few hours. During a chat on the phone recently, I told him, " 'Wahin ek family bhi bhaade pe le lo. You’ve just parked yourself there.’ It was a fun banter that we were having over an intercity phone call, but the fact is that he’s shot three films back-to-back in the same city. He’s been missing the kids and wanted to see them, but I didn’t want to let them go all by themselves. Luckily, while my parents and kids reached Lucknow, I also managed to make time and get there. Since Aparshakti is also shooting there, I got his wife to join us, too. We all landed in the city while he was shooting. He got a real surprise when he returned to the hotel and was overjoyed to see the entire family.” She also said that the actor spent quality time with the family between work. “During this visit, we’re having meals together which we’ve not done in months. He went for a swim with the kids, and we did some fun activities indoors on Sunday. While he’s at work, I plan to take the kids and the family around town, too.”

Tahira Kashyap Khuranna, who is a cancer survivor, often speaks out about her battle with the disease on social media. She has a strong presence on social media through which she inspires followers with her journey.