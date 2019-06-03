Ayushmann Khurrana has this to say about the National Education Policy debate

Priyanka Kaul June 03 2019, 9.33 pm June 03 2019, 9.33 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has garnered a lot of praise for his acting talents, but very few know that the actor and singer is also a published author and had been a columnist. The actor has co-written a book Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood (2015) with wife Tahira Kashyap. It is during the ongoing discussion about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 draft which calls for the compulsory imposition of Hindi in schools that Khurrana shared a blog post he had written 2 years ago. The blog talks about his point of view on the same in detail.

#Article15 is making the noise for the right reasons. My stand for equality is not only centred around #Article15Trailer. 3 years back I had written something and it holds relevance with today’s trending topic. Pls read.🇮🇳#HindiIsNotTheNationalLanguage https://t.co/8RX9zffFmT — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 3, 2019

Khurrana then goes on to talk about his personal experience in Tamil Nadu where a signboard said ‘Pick Up Point’ in English and ‘Lene Ki Jagah’ in Hindi. “The priority right now is the development of the country and an overthrust should not be out on preservation of culture and heritage. It comes second.” The post has various other pointers where he says that an alien language like Hindi should not be forced on the south or north-eastern states as cinema and songs are the only sources for them to know about the language, which obviously is in no way enough to getting the language imposed.

The AndhaDhun actor also brings attention to the facts like Hindi being influenced by Persian and Arabic and it is the Dravidian languages, in fact, which are 100 per cent Indian and do not have any adulteration.

“Though Hindi is the most popular and widely-spoken language of our nation we can’t make it mandatory for non-speakers. That’s what happened in Bangladesh (erstwhile East-Pakistan) when Urdu was forced on Bengalis before 1971. We are a democracy and we have to give respect to each and every language and culture of our nation. And to be fair, let’s make English the common link,” he writes.

The blog concludes with “We have a big nation. Let’s have a big heart by keeping our fragile egos at bay”

