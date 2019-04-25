  3. Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana keeps time stylishly as the face of Daniel Wellington!

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps time stylishly as the face of Daniel Wellington!

Ayushmann Khurrana adds a new feather to his cap.

back
AndhadhunAyushmann KhurranaBollywoodDaniel WellingtonEntertainment
nextAngrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and team pose for a happy picture!

within