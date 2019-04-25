Ayushmann Khurrana keeps time stylishly as the face of Daniel Wellington!

Almas Khateeb April 25 2019, 10.29 pm April 25 2019, 10.29 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana is certainly the man of the hour. The Andhadhun actor has been on an upward spiral and has now added another feather in his cap. The globally renowned watch brand Daniel Wellington has welcomed Ayushmann Khurrana as their new brand ambassador. The acclaimed and versatile actor will front the global watch brand's forthcoming campaigns, making him Daniel Wellington's male face for India.

Ayushmann Khurrana shot to stardom with the blockbuster movie Vicky Donor in 2012 and has, in the last two years, delivered four back-to-back superhits. Ayushmann will join forces with Daniel Wellington and front a series of advertising campaigns for watches and accessories the brand outlined. Speaking about the collaboration, Ayushmann, known for his eclectic character choices, said, "As an actor, I’m extremely choosy about my films and pick my roles with immense care. That’s why I wanted to work with Daniel Wellington because their core values appeal to my sensibility and they personify what I believe is something new and exciting - affordable luxury. Their timeless style and speaks to me on a personal level.”

Commenting on the partnership and the brand’s venture in the Indian market, Sander van der Stroom, General Manager, Daniel Wellington, India said, “We strongly believe in India as a country and want to connect with our consumers and make them a part of our global movement. We are truly proud to work with Ayushmann Khurrana. He epitomises our brand values and represents stylish young India.”

Daniel Wellington is a Swedish brand founded in 2011 by Filip Tysander. Since then, Daniel Wellington has established themselves in over 80 markets across the world. The brands' social media community has quickly evolved into a global movement, that every day, helps to grown, define, and develop the Daniel Wellington brand.