Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis: We got to know of it on my birthday

2018 might have been a professionally incredible year for Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, but when it came to his personal life, things weren’t less than a battle. The actor and his better half Tahira Kashyap surely had a tough time when the latter was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. In his recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally opened up on Tahira’s illness and how his world was on a standstill when he came to know about her diagnosis.
AndhaDhun actor Ayushmann revealed that the couple got to know about Tahira’s cancer diagnosis on his birthday last year. He stated, “It was difficult. Thanks to her, that she was brave enough to take it positively. I was in the middle of promoting these two films last year, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And we got to know of it on my birthday. And we saw a film that day, Manmarziyaan — on September 14 and we got to know about this disease.”
Thanks for your wishes & support. Last 7 days have been tough but we have decided to have a happy life state & fight this challenge. Im proud of my warrior princess. 🙏🏻❤️ Repost @tahirakashyap with @get_repost ・・・ An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness
Ayushmann further added that Tahira wasn’t in the mood to give up and decided to fight it. He said, “Tahira was like I want to just celebrate my life, take it head-on and we are together in this — both fighting the disease and my promoting the films. So it was a collective effort. I am glad she has overcome it and as we speak, she is delivering a lecture on cancer, how to fight it, how to combat it. She's a leader now with cancer patients. She's an inspiration.”
We absolutely agree with him because Tahira has not only battled the deadly disease with utmost nerve, but she has also emerged as an inspiration for millions out there.
Also, aren’t these two a perfect definition of one power couple? We think so!