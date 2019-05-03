Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis: We got to know of it on my birthday

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 11.42 pm May 03 2019, 11.42 pm

2018 might have been a professionally incredible year for Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, but when it came to his personal life, things weren’t less than a battle. The actor and his better half Tahira Kashyap surely had a tough time when the latter was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. In his recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally opened up on Tahira’s illness and how his world was on a standstill when he came to know about her diagnosis.

AndhaDhun actor Ayushmann revealed that the couple got to know about Tahira’s cancer diagnosis on his birthday last year. He stated, “It was difficult. Thanks to her, that she was brave enough to take it positively. I was in the middle of promoting these two films last year, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And we got to know of it on my birthday. And we saw a film that day, Manmarziyaan — on September 14 and we got to know about this disease.”

Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post on wife Tahira Kashyap:

Ayushmann further added that Tahira wasn’t in the mood to give up and decided to fight it. He said, “Tahira was like I want to just celebrate my life, take it head-on and we are together in this — both fighting the disease and my promoting the films. So it was a collective effort. I am glad she has overcome it and as we speak, she is delivering a lecture on cancer, how to fight it, how to combat it. She's a leader now with cancer patients. She's an inspiration.”

We absolutely agree with him because Tahira has not only battled the deadly disease with utmost nerve, but she has also emerged as an inspiration for millions out there.

Also, aren’t these two a perfect definition of one power couple? We think so!