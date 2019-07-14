Darshana Devi July 14 2019, 2.57 pm July 14 2019, 2.57 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh may have attracted a lot of criticisms, but has managed to rake in the moolah at the box office. The romantic drama has done phenomenally well and has collected over Rs 252 crore nett as of now, in just 23 days. The hard-hitting songs of the film were also welcomed to widespread acclamation, with Bekhayali topping the list. The track garnered much attention even before its release and of late, social media has been afloat with various versions of it as fans have started making covers of it too. And now, it seems that the Bekhayali fever has gripped our very own Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Article 15 actor was recently seen humming the tune of the track and that too, in between his workout sessions in the gym. On Saturday, he put up a video of him as part of his Instagram story which has him crooning the exact lyrics of the song with its music being played in the background. “When singing your favourite line becomes more important than the set,” he wrote as part of his caption. Must admit, his voice is equally powerful as his acting!

Take a look at Ayushmann’s video here:

Meanwhile, his film Article 15 has also done a fair business at the BO. As the title suggests, the film is based on article 15 of the Indian Constitution that ‘prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth’. Talking about its success, Ayushmann, who plays a cop in the film, said in an interview, "As an actor, I have backed a story that is tremendously relevant and I thank my director Anubhav Sinha for his brilliant vision, his courage to tell a story that needed to be told.”