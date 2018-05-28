Ayushmann Khurrana raises awareness for plastic pollution; sings alongside Sonu Nigam and Shaan

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has always managed to stand out from the crowd with his great enthusiasm and passion in whatever he does. The 33-year-old who rose to fame at the age of 20, by winning a popular reality show, has given us remarkable films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Yet again, he is in the limelight for lending his voice for a noble cause. He sang a song titled Tik Tak Plastic for an NGO Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with United Nations to raise awareness against use of plastic.

YRF Talent took to Twitter to announce the same.

"All of us need to do our bit to leave behind a safe and environmentally healthy planet for our children and future generations. The world that we live in has seen extensive damage to the ecosystem by the use of plastics," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"We have to reverse the negative impact of plastic pollution by actively speaking about it and raising our voice to bring awareness. It is our duty to do so," he added.

Ayushmann sang alongside singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan to bring out a change in the current condition of the country related to plastic pollution.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan, which will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others. He will also be sharing the screen-space with Radhika Apte and Tabu in Sriram Raghavan directed Shoot the Piano Player.