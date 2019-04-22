image
Ayushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Donor!

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, and Nushrat Bharucha, Dream Girl is being written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

