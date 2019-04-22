Ayushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Donor!

Almas Khateeb April 22 2019, 4.58 pm April 22 2019, 4.58 pm

Seven years after the colossal hit Vicky Donor, Annu Kapoor has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana again - this time for Dream Girl. The veteran actor will be playing Khurrana's father in the upcoming film. He had characterised Doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor who was quite an important component in the film. Khurrana shared a few photos on micro-blogging website, Twitter and captioned them as, “It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where Annu Kapoor sir plays my father.” Here's the tweet:

When Dream Girl was announced by Balaji Motion Pictures, it created quite a stir with a compact and clever video. Ever since it has only been creating a curious buzz around the film. The video has Khurrana asking his team for fresh content and all they field him are altered versions of his previous films. Have a look, rather, have a laugh:

In an interview before Vicky Donor's release, Ayushmann Khurrana was hesitant to play a sperm donor. "When Shoojit Sirkar offered me Vicky Donor, my first reaction was "Do I look like a sperm donor to you?" Why me? But to be successful in Bollywood, you either need to be a superstar or have a super script. When I read the script of Vicky Donor, I realised it was just that. It was a perfect debut. Moreover, the lines between parallel cinema are now blurring."

Speaking of alternate cinema, Khurrana believes that the mainstream is now more accepting of offbeat films. "You can do a Paan Singh Tomar and Kahaani and still be successful commercially. It's a golden period for cinema."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, and Nushrat Bharucha, Dream Girl is being written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh. It is slated for a nationwide release on 13th September 2019.