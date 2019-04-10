Ayushmann Khurrana scores 100 crore in China; is 'overwhelmed' with AndhaDhun’s success

Onkar Kulkarni April 10 2019, 3.12 pm April 10 2019, 3.12 pm

After Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, it is Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun to cross the 100 crore mark in China. Interestingly, after 4 back to back hits in the last two years, Ayushmann has now become a 100 crore actor even in China. His taut thriller, AndhaDhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has connected with the Chinese audiences. The film has raced past the 100 crore mark tumbling the box office records in that country. The versatile actor, who is being hailed as the poster boy of content cinema, is thrilled that an Indian film is making waves globally.

Talking about the film’s well-reception in the foreign country, an excited Ayushmann says, “Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It’s overwhelming to see Andhadhun among such great cinema that has made our country proud.” He further adds, “For me, personally, Andhadhun doing 100 crore in China is an incredible moment of pride. I’m delighted that as an artist, I have contributed to Indian cinema making its mark globally.”

Ayushmann credits his director, the visionary Sriram Raghavan who helmed the film, for all the success and acclaim that the Radhika Apte co-starrer has been getting since last year. He says, “It is a humbling moment for me and the entire team of Andhadhun that after becoming a blockbuster in India, the film is also a blockbuster in China. Sriram Raghavan is a visionary director and I’m thrilled to see the love his film has been getting. He deserves all the success and more.”

It's time to celebrate for team AndhaDhun!