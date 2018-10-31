Ayushmann Khurrana spills the beans on films he was 'almost' a part of!

Neha Dhupia's talk show, #NoFilterNeha has been the talk of the town. This sassy show with a stylish host is almost on par with some of the leading talk shows in the country; Neha is doing it all while carrying a baby! It shouldn't come as a surprise that one of the guests on the latest season was Ayushmann Khurrana. The man has quite a knack for choosing fantastic scripts - Vicky Donor was his first in Bollywood. However, did you know that it wasn't his first script? His first film was supposed to be rather different.

“My first film was supposed to be KLPD, woh jo kabhi shoot hi nahi hui. I had just joined MTV that time, I was what, 24-25, and I just wanted to do films. Always used to tell my boss – I “act” like an anchor, I am an actor inside. Toh he was like koi bhi movie aaye thodi kar lega, KLPD kya hota hai? Of course KLPD ka matlab kuch aur hota hai but this was Kisses, Love, Dosti, Pizza something like that.”

Now, this is quite a revelation, isn't it! It doesn't stop there. Did you know that our Bareilly Ki Barfi was cast in Manmarziyaan? Why didn't it work out then?

“I think the director and the producer were not on the same page at that time and we shot for 10 days. Later on, I got busy with other films, Bhumi became busy with other films and the cast was changed.”

Whether a film works out or not, Ayushmann Khurrana has certainly worked out for Bollywood.