image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ayushmann Khurrana spills the beans on films he was 'almost' a part of!

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana spills the beans on films he was 'almost' a part of!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 31 2018, 7.34 pm
back
#NoFilterNehaAyushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoBollywoodEntertainmentNeha DhupiaVicky Donor
next#MeToo: Sajid Khan responds to IFTDA's notice, says his career is 'irreparably harmed'
ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana takes a dig at star kids but it's a catch 22

Badhaai Ho trumps Baazaar, has strong second weekend

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor lead the fashion parade