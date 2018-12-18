Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun becomes IMDb's top Indian movie of 2018

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known to leave people speechless with his spectacular performances and choice of variable roles. The actor’s last outing was AndhaDhun, which paired him opposite Netflix's favourite, Radhika Apte. The dark comic-thriller won a big audience applause and is now rated as the top Indian movie of the year. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) unveiled its annual list of Top 10 Indian Movies of the Year on Tuesday and AndhaDhun grabbed the very first position.

The Sriram Raghavan film garnered a total rating of 9 and topped the list, leaving behind Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan. Bollywood films like Badhaai Ho, Padman and Raazi have also bagged positions in the list. "I am thrilled to announce and celebrate the 10 incredible Indian movies that resonated most strongly with our customers in 2018 during my first-ever visit to India," said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

"It was fun to follow the surge of audience interest and adoration for year-end releases like 'AndhaDhun', 'Ratsasan', '96' and 'Badhaai Ho'. I'm also delighted to see Tamil movies, 'Ratsasan' and '96', and Telugu titles, 'Mahanati' and 'Rangasthalam', appearing on our Top 10 list this year, revealing that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing diverse titles across India in a variety of Indian languages," he added.