Ayushmann Khurrana takes a dig at star kids but it's a catch 22

This ever-smiling, good-looking man has slowly become an indispensable part of new-age Hindi cinema. Ayushmann Khurrana, who brings life to a variety of characters and was widely appreciated for his performance in Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, has experienced an array of content and shows such as FM and TV reality shows. Bollywood happened to him in 2012, with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. But is it harder to establish yourself if you aren't a star kid?

"My debut, Vicky Donor, was when I was 27. If I was a star kid, it would've been 22. I don't think the difference of five years would've affected much. I think I was a much more mature actor at 27. I started pretty young, I did my first reality show when I was 17. Then came Roadies in 2004 when I was 19," the actor said during a conversation with HuffPost India.

Not many would know that Ayushmann is a Post Graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication and had picked his first job as an RJ with a private FM station in Delhi. By then, he had already participated in a number of reality shows.

"I was just picking these reality shows but I never saw this as a struggle. I was a radio jockey after graduation. I was 22, the youngest RJ in Delhi at that time. It was all fun. I needed all these experiences to happen to become an actor. Nobody has gone through this transition and it's just surreal," he added.

