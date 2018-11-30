Ayushmann Khurrana to be a Dream Girl in his next

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is hugely admired for his choice of diverse genres in films. From playing a sperm donor in his debut film Vicky Donor, to his latest AndhaDhun, the actor has time and again proved his brilliance by opting for offbeat roles. Yet again, coming up with another unconventional role, the singer-actor will next be seen in an upcoming film titled Dream Girl.

While the buzz around the film started long back, Ayushmann on Friday confirmed the same on social media with a captivating post. The actor shared a short clip which sees him brainstorming about ideas for his next film. The initial ideas put forward by his team members don’t seem to interest him. But finally at the end, a waiter hands him the script which he ends up loving. He also mentioned in his caption that the film will see him starring as ‘Dream Girl’.

Unwilling to reveal much about his character, Ayushmann quoted in an interview, “I can’t reveal much at this point, all I can say is there’s something unique about his character. After AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, I had to up my game and this is the funniest script I’ve heard.”

The film also stars Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.