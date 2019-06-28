Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 6.34 pm June 28 2019, 6.34 pm

With back-to-back blockbusters, Ayushmann Khurrana is on the top of his game. Spectacular performances in his last outings, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, have earned him accolades all over. He, who started his career as a video jockey, shot to fame with his debut film Vicky Donor and has proved that he is much more than just his handsome face. Having said that, the 34-year-old has got half the population weak in the knees with his killer looks and one won’t deny when it’s said that there are millions envying his wife, Tahira Kashyap. But, for all you ladies, here’s someone else to be jealous of! Let us tell you, Ayushmann just revealed his crush!

During his recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Ayushmann was asked to name a person he would like to be with off-screen. To which, the actor revealed that he finds Hollywood sensation Kylie Jenner hot! "You know it is very unlike my choice, but still she is hot, there is something about her," he said. Well, it looks like Kylie has found so many fans in our B-Town boys as besides Ayushmann, it’s Diljit Dosanjh whose celebrity crush on Kylie is no secret. From inviting her to one of his music videos, to liking and commenting endlessly on her posts, Diljit’s love for her seems to be quite deep.

Ayushmann Khurrana just revealed Kylie Jenner to be one of his celebrity crushes

On the other hand, Ayushmann is a big fan of Diljit as well. “I love Diljit Dosanjh`s Instagram profile. But his films are also very good. I love his Insta profile. The way he dresses up is so cool. Huge fan, Diljit Dosanjh," he shared.

Furthermore, when he was asked to name the biggest diva he has worked with, he was quick to name Bhumi Pednekar. "With all the weight, she had all the diva qualities," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar