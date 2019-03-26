Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his subject

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a fabulous outing last year as his two films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho were hit. The films not only fared well at the box office, they received appreciation from the critics as well. While the films of extremely established actors tanked at the box office, Ayushmann managed to sail through. Over the last few years, many Bollywood filmmakers have tried their hands at making biopics and many of them have been liked by the audiences. Looks like Ayushmann now wants to explore the biopic genre.

In the last couple of years we have seen biopics like Mary Kom, Pan Singh Tomar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Guru, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story and others being a hit with the audiences. Ayushmann harbors this dream too, to have a hit biopic in his name. In fact, he has even chosen the subject. Recently, one of his fans on Instagram posted that filmmakers should make a biopic on Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and should cast Ayushmann. To this he replied saying he would love to be a part of it.

Apart from his acting and singing abilities, Ayushmann is also known for his poems. The actor keeps sharing his short poems on social media which are all about love and life.

Check out some of his poems.

बेवजह करता रहा अपना आइना सफ़ा, मेरी तो हयात ही धुँधली निकली। -आयुष्मान Bewajah karta raha apna aaina safaa, Meri toh hayat hee dhundhli nikli. -Ayushmann (hayat = life) pic.twitter.com/cpPkYZMfqM — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 23, 2019

One for the country.

देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है, है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है, परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है, शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है, उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है - पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! -आयुष्मान #Pulwama — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2019

Shiv Kumar Batalvi was a a Punjabi poet known for his writings on love and romance. He also wrote poems on passion, pathos, separation and lover's agony. He was the youngest recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1967, given by Sahitya Akademi for his epic play based on the ancient legend of Puran Bhagat, Loona1965.

We are waiting...