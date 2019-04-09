Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan in China

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 10.44 am April 09 2019, 10.44 am

After making a mark at the Indian box office as well as among the viewers, Ayushmann’s AndhaDhun is now impressing the Chinese territory. Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2018 thriller film – AndhaDhun – released in China on April 3. According to the latest box office report tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, AndhaDhun is making waves at the Chinese box office, and how. Within just five days of its release, the film has opened to exceptional reviews and is now close to making Rs 100 crores.

AndhaDhun made $1.32 million on its opening day and $1.78 million on its second day. On its third day, the film made $3.38 million, $4.05 million on its first Saturday and $3.18 million on Sunday. Now, AndhaDhun’s total box office collection stands at a whopping $13.72 million, which comes around at 95.38 crores, according to Indian rupees. Huge, isn’t it? In India, too, AndhaDhun was a huge success as it raked in a whopping 111 crores. Also, let’s not miss the fact that it was a low-budget film. Well, Aamir Khan's last release in China, Thugs Of Hindostan, was a disaster. It had a poor lifetime collection of $ 4.17 million (Rs 32.93 crores) only. Clearly, Ayushmann has beaten Aamir Khan in the Chinese territory, where the perfectionist enjoys a huge fan following.

Expressing his happiness, Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios, in his statement said, “I'm happy to announce that our maiden China release, 'Andhadhun' has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. Andhadhun' is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese box office.”

Based on the 2010 French short film L’Accordeur, AndhaDhun also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Apart from AndhaDhun, Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali are among the top Bollywood grossers at the Chinese box office.