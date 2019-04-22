Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun makes 300 crores in China, beats Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 5.13 pm April 22 2019, 5.13 pm

There is just no stopping Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun in the Chinese territory. The film that impressed the Indian audiences to bits is now ruling in China and its humongous box office collections are proof. According to the latest box office report tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, AndhaDhun is brewing a storm at the Chinese box office, and how. Currently, the film has turned out to become the third highest grossing Indian film in China by crossing the 300-crore-mark.

Apart from that, AndhaDhun has also surpassed Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan in China. AndhaDhun, in its third week, has grossed a whopping $8 million, taking it to a total roundup of $ 45.45 million, which comes around at 303.36 crores, according to the Indian rupees. Now, that’s a huge milestone indeed. Well, if AndhaDhun maintains such pace, we won’t be surprised if it overtakes Dangal as well.

Earlier, expressing his excitement on AndhaDhun receiving so well in China, Ayushmann had said, “Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It’s overwhelming to see AndhaDhun among such great cinema that has made our country proud.” He added, “For me, personally, AndhaDhun doing 100 crores in China is an incredible moment of pride. I’m delighted that as an artist, I have contributed to Indian cinema making its mark globally.”

Filmmaker, Sriram Raghavan, too, was extremely thrilled on AndhaDhun’s release in China, “I am super thrilled that 'AndhaDhun' is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain's 'Caravan' playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller.” We guess you got your answer, Sriram!

Congratulations to the entire team!