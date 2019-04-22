image
  3. Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses the 300-crore-mark in China, beats Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun makes 300 crores in China, beats Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana is a mammoth hit in China.

