June 07 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Article 15 is being touted as one of the most anticipated upcoming movies hitting the theatres. Given how Ayushmann has already paved his own set of off-beat topics he chooses to play in, we know we won’t be disappointed. According to sources, the movie is going to have an angry rap anthem titled Shuru Karein Kya. Speaking to a source, the movie’s director Anubhav Sinha was quoted as saying, "The song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away so the title ‘Shuru Karein Kya’. Somebody recommended the name of Spit Fire, who’s from Madhya Pradesh. We discussed the idea and came up with the idea of a quartet, including a woman and put the entire team together."

The song is going to be composed by Devin Parker Gingger Shankar. The conceptualisation will be featuring four rappers, of which Ayushmann will be a part as well. However, the actor will not be rapping in the song.

The movie, Article 15, has taken inspiration from true incidents including the 2014 Badaun gang-rape and the 2016 Una flogging incident. The movie, as the title suggests, is themed on Article 15 of the Indian constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex or place of birth.

Ayushmann on working with Anubhav Sinha said, "My director is an evolved soul. He recommended a lot of books to read before the shoot because this kind of discrimination is unique to our country. What Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism. And boy, was it a difficult shoot! We’d shoot around 5-6 am and in the evening, between 4.30-6.30 pm to catch the magical light. We filmed in the muck, infested with leeches and water snakes, for three days."

The movie is slated to release on June 28. Check out the official trailer here: