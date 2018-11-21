Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho makes it to the 200 CR club!

The film opened to rave reviews and high critical acclaim for its riveting content. Maybe that is why Badhaai Ho has managed to rake in 200 crores! With Rs 126 crore just in India, Badhaai Ho has managed to clock in 200 crores worldwide. Here's the breakdown of the Box Office collection tweeted by industry analyst Taran Adarsh:

If you're wondering what works for this film, here's a little breakdown. Neena Gupta plays Ayushmann Khurrana's mother in the film and all hell breaks loose when they find out that she is pregnant, revealing the fact that she and the man of the house (played hilariously by Gajraj Rao) are still sexually active - in their 60s!

The film came as a refreshing break from usual song-and-dance films Bollywood is infamous for. Starring Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, Badhaai Ho premiered on 18th October and is still going strong in rural regions.

