Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother has got talent!

While big brother Ayushmann Khurrana has been riding high with the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana is chilling in South Africa. In a recent video uploaded by Aparshakti, he is seen singing a Punjabi song and dancing to a group of musicians jamming on the street.

Sporting braids, Aparshakti is seen swaying to the tunes of the street musicians. The Khurrana brothers had recently displayed their singing and dancing prowess at a show in Dubai.

Aparshakti started his career as a radio jockey with Radio City and then went on to host various reality TV shows such as You Have Been Warned, Supernight With Tubelight and Om Shanti Om. He was also a part of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Aparshakti also stars in a comedy web series Yo Ke Hua Bro alongside Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit, Sumeet Vyas and Shamita Shetty.