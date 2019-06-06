Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 12.00 am June 07 2019, 12.00 am

Ayushmann Khurrana has a thing for picking outlandish stories that people hardly talk about. But that being said, the stories do not go without having a well-thought-of meaning; be it the topic of sperm donation in his movie Vicky Donor or Badhai Ho where a 25-year-old’s parents are suddenly expecting a child.

2017’s Subh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with erectile dysfunction and we love how Ayushmann’s off-beat movie choices hit the right chords with everyone. The sequel of it, titled Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, had already been announced, will be going on floors in the last week of August.

The movie will be a gay comedy and according to sources, a gay love interest has also been cast for the role. Jitendra Kumar of the Kota factory fame might be finalised for the movie. The development team was quoted telling an entertainment website, “The character is of a small town boy and the makers wanted to take an actor who can pull off the character with ease. The makers wanted a relatively fresh face and after doing the rounds of auditions, Jitendra fitted all the bills. Although he has not signed on the dotted line yet, he is the one."

After the benchmark verdict of Supreme Court had come out announcing Section 377 as unconstitutional, the makers of the film announced the sequel. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a 50-second long teaser. An animated teaser itself is a take on how we have all come across stories about Laila-Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. But there are some stories which do happen in the background but aren't talked about. And then the voiceover takes some same-sex name like Deepak-Pinto, Rashmi-Sunanina, Imraan-Jai, Babloo-Babloo. Catch the trailer here:

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega@aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow#Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS pic.twitter.com/ubYBiCEirr — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019