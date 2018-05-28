Ayushmann Khurrana’s What The Folk moment, tripping on these musicians from Nepal

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana knows a thing or two about music. Remember his Pani Da Rang song from Vicky Donor that became a rage with the audience in 2012? So when Ayushmann shares a tweet lauding a particular piece of music, one takes it seriously. Khurrana currently is in love with Skin And Bones from Nepal. The Bareily Ki Barfi star took to Twitter and shared a video of by the boys from the Himalayan Kingdom.

At first Tunna Bell Thapa and Manice Gandharva seem like the many talented musicians on YouTube performing for likes and dreaming to make it big one day. Take a closer look and you will realise that the two have a knack for covers with a spin. Manice, a sarangi player and Tunna on the guitar have come up with a soul soothing mix of Louis Fonsi’s Despacito.

The channel seems to be pretty new featuring just two videos for public consumption. The second is another instrumental cover and this one belongs to Ed Sheeran.

Manice and Tunna’s cover sounds ‘Perfect’ and their use of Sarangi makes it sound exotic. While we all know what a Guitar is, Sarangi is a widely used musical instrument in Nepali music. Traditionally in Nepal, the sarangi was only played by people of Gandarva or Gaine caste. Folk performers who narrate fables in song.

Now while Ayushmann is a fan, can we expect Skin and Bones to do a cover of a Bollywood number as well? After all India loves it’s music too and Bollywood could do with a bit of Sarangi as well.