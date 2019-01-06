Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap completes chemotherapy, expresses joy on social media

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and the couple has been quite open about their healing journey. On Ayushmann’s birthday, the actor shared how they got to know the diagnosis. The two have been battling it with much positivity and have been a source of inspiration for all. Much to our delight, Tahira recently had her final chemotherapy session and expressed her joy through a heart-melting Instagram post.

Tahira expressed her excitement by saying that she ‘can’t keep calm’ after finally reaching the last session. She added that the journey for her was filled with immense learning and expressed her gratitude to all her well-wishers. “The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me!” Adding to which, she also concluded her post by calling herself a ‘breast cancer warrior’. She also attached a boomerang video where she is jumping gleefully.

Tahira had been diagnosed with pre-invasive breast cancer, which she revealed on September 22, 2018. We wish the brave lady a quick recovery!