Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with cancer

It’s been only a month or so since the industry was shocked to hear about the news of Sonali Bendre being hit by cancer and it seems the deadly disease has hit another celebrity. We now learn that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and by the looks of it, she seems to have taken it well.
View this post on Instagram
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
A post shared by tahirakashyap (@tahirakashyap) on
She explains that she has been ‘detected with DCIS or ductal carcinoma in situ in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.’ While her post is loaded with jest and jokes, she elaborates that this episode has given new perspective. ‘This obstacle has given me a new definition of life… The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,’ she writes.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
The Big C has reared it's ugly head in Bollywood way too many times. Before news of Sonali Bendre being diagnosed hit the news, fans were shocked to hear that leading actor Irrfan Khan too has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. While Sonali is currently undergoing treatment in New York, Irrfan is doing the same in London.We wish them a speedy recovery