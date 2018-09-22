image
Saturday, September 22nd 2018
English
Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with cancer

Sneha MathewSneha Mathew   September 22 2018, 3.56 pm
back
Aayushmann KhurranaBollywoodCancerhealthIrrfan KhanSonali BendreTahira Kashyap
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan croons about the madness in the house
ALSO READ

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting married again!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all decked up in Italy for Isha Ambani’s engagement

Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol’s action and Arshad Warsi’s one liners stand out here