Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with cancer

It’s been only a month or so since the industry was shocked to hear about the news of Sonali Bendre being hit by cancer and it seems the deadly disease has hit another celebrity. We now learn that Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and by the looks of it, she seems to have taken it well.

She explains that she has been ‘detected with DCIS or ductal carcinoma in situ in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.’ While her post is loaded with jest and jokes, she elaborates that this episode has given new perspective. ‘This obstacle has given me a new definition of life… The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,’ she writes.

The Big C has reared it's ugly head in Bollywood way too many times. Before news of Sonali Bendre being diagnosed hit the news, fans were shocked to hear that leading actor Irrfan Khan too has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. While Sonali is currently undergoing treatment in New York, Irrfan is doing the same in London.We wish them a speedy recovery