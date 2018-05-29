B-Town actresses just can’t stop praising Alia Bhatt for Raazi

While it is said that two actresses cannot be friends, our current generation of actresses are surely proving that statement wrong. They don’t have any problem seeing their contemporaries doing well and they even don’t mind praising each other on the social media or at the public events. One actress who is the talk of the town currently is Alia Bhatt.

The actress’ film Raazi has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film has collected more than 100 crore, and Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor are all praises for Alia.

Kangana, who recently saw the film, stated that Alia is the crowned queen. Kangana’s team, on Instagram, posted a video of the actress praising Alia and the film.

Katrina on her Instagram story posted a poster of Raazi and congratulated Alia for her film crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Even Alia’s contemporary, Shraddha Kapoor couldn’t stop herself from praising Alia. She too tweeted to congratulate the Raazi actress.

Congratulations fellow fishie on the amazing milestone of your film #Raazi @aliaa08 congrats @karanjohar #MeghnaGulzar & the entire team 👏🏼♥️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 29, 2018

Well, Alia has surely made a mark in the industry. She has impressed everyone with her performances and has also proved that she can carry a whole film on her shoulder. We won’t be wrong if we say that Alia is the most successful actress of the current generation.