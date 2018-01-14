B-town celebrities come together to thank Mumbai Police at Umang 2018

Mumbai Police hosted their annual gala event, Umang 2018 on January 13 and the who's who of Bollywood graced the event to thank the Mumbai Police for their utmost support and downright bravery in protecting the city.

Director Karan Johar and Mr Perfectionist made an entry together only to part ways later.

Alia Bhatt opted for a simple traditional look and she looked elegant as ever.

Mentor-student duo are again coming together for Brahmastra. Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the silver screen.

Also, present were Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Sridevi looked stunning as ever in a sequined white dress.

Daisy Shah too followed the dress code of ethereal in white. She will next be seen in Race 3 along with Salman Khan.

Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in black.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in black. Working his charm on the CM Devendra Fadnavis' kids.

Not just the men, but Deepika too opted for black Sabyasachi sari. She paired her look with a bun and black earrings.

Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful in a kanjeevaram sari by Sabyasachi.